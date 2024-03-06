Learn about Tennessee's Day of Hope for mental health awareness

March 10, 2024 is being celebrated as Tennessee’s Day of Hope. For so many people, the hope of a better tomorrow is a source of strength and motivation to continue the work to overcome the hurdles in their lives or support the needs of a loved one, friend, or neighbor.

For this fifth annual Day of Hope, they aim to inspire a collective sense of statewide hopefulness in the face of our state’s significant challenges in the fields of addiction and mental illness.

Find resources at StarsNashville.org and learn about the Tennessee Day of Hope at https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/dayofhope.html