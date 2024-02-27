Learn how to make Paleo Blueberry Protein Muffins from Rachel Hale

Rachel Hale from “Hale’s Kitchen” joins us in studio to make Blueberry Protein Muffins that are Whole 30 and paleo friendly.

Ingredients: (Makes 12 muffins)

Streusel:

● ½ cup almond flour

● 1 Tbsp coconut oil

● 1 Tbsp allulose syrup (can sub for monk fruit syrup)

Muffin Mix:

Wet ingredients:

● 4 eggs, room temperature

● 1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

● 2/3 cup allulose syrup

● 1 tsp lemon zest, packed

● 1 Tbsp lemon juice

Dry ingredients

● 2 scoops of unflavored protein powder (I use Amy Myers MD. Use my code

“IFRACHEL10” for a discount.)

● 2 ½ cups almond flour

● ¾ tsp baking soda

● ¼ tsp Himalayan pink salt

● 2 Tbsp vanilla powder

● ⅓-½ cup of blueberries

Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line cupcake pan with liners. Line a baking sheet with

parchment paper.

Streusel:

1. Whisk together flour, oil, and allulose until crumbly texture forms.

2. Spread onto the baking sheet.

3. Bake for 6-8 minutes until slightly crisp, undercook it. Set aside.

Muffin:

1. Mix wet ingredients in a mixer. Whisk dry ingredients together in a separate bowl. Mix

in dry ingredients to the wet a little at a time. Mix until smooth.

2. Pour batter into muffin tin. Fill each tin 3/4 of the way, and add a few blueberries to each

tin. Sprinkle the streusel over the tops of the muffins.

3. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden. Remove muffins from the tin, set on a rack, and

allow to cool completely.

Nutrition: 275 calories, 15.5 grams of protein per muffin

Rachel will also share how she is partnering with the Home with Heart Raffle. For a $100 raffle ticket, you could win a $600,000 house! All proceeds benefit patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Get tickets by March 1st to qualify for an additional $5,000 furnishing prize. Get your ticket at https://www.homewithheartraffle.com/

