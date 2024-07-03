Learn how to make sense of the chaos at home with new book, "The Rhythm of Home"

Experts at creating a healthy rhythm at home, former MTV Road Rules cast member,Chris Graebe and his wife Jenni have been married for 18 years and they have 5 kids together.

They are on a mission to encourage other parents to be more intentional about the rhythm set at home with useful tips to cultivate an environment of growth, closeness, and meaning in your home.

Their new book “The Rhythm of Home” hopes to encourage intentional ways to live, lead your family, and create a legacy that lasts.

You can buy “The Rhythm of Home wherever you buy books!