Learn how to make simmer pots with Lily Belle Boutique

A segment on Talk of the Town
Lily Belle Boutique stops by to show us how a simmer pot can give your home the perfect festive scent for the holidays! To order her custom simmer pots visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/lilybelleboutiquetn/?etsrc=sdt

