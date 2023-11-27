Learn how to make succulent Christmas Trees with Classy Cactus Farm

Jill Thornell from Classy Cactus Farm showed how to make a Succulent Christmas Tree. The Classy Cactus Farm is offering classes to make a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree made of succulents. Limited class availability runs through Thursday, December 14. To sign up for one of the Succulent tree workshops visit, https://classycactusfarm.com/products/succulent-christmas-tree-workshop-a-holiday-special. If you can't make it in person you can also can order a kit to be shipped to you here: https://classycactusfarm.com/products/diy-succulent-christmas-tree. The Classy Cactus Farm is located at 1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Visit https://classycactusfarm.com/ to learn more.

