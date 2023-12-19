Learn how to "Pay-What-You-Want" to visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Lisa Purcell from the Country Music Hall of Fame gave details on their Pay-What-You-Want admission.

The Country Music Hall of Fame is offering Pay-What-You-Want admission for locals now- January 31, 2024. The offer applies to those living in Davidson and its bordering counties – Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001. The Country Music Hall of Fame is located at 222 Rep. John Lewis Way S. Nashville, TN 37203.

