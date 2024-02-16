Watch Now
Learn the Science of Beer with the Adventure Science Center

Posted at 8:38 AM, Feb 16, 2024
The solution to the wintertime blues is Science of Beer! This unique, 21+ event unites the beer-lover and science enthusiast in everyone. In addition to enjoying unlimited craft beer samples from around the world, guests have access to the entire science center filled with interactive hands-on exhibits. Take in a starry show at the Sudekum Planetarium, watch brew-inspired live science demonstrations, and engage with local experts.
General Admission Ticket: $65*
Designated Driver Ticket: $30*
Date: Friday, February 23
Time: 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

For tickets visit: https://www.adventuresci.org/explore/science-of-beer/

