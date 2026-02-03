Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Learn to decorate cakes with your girlfriends and Buttercream Pop Bakery!

ButterCream Pop to host Galentine's Day event
Buttercream Pop Bakery specializes in DIY cake decorating classes around Nashville! Join them this week for a fun Galentine's Day event with your girlfriends!
Check out their events this month:

  1. GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT: 2/5 AT 6PM AT 826 CPT JOE FULGHUM DR SUITE A1, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129
  2. HAPPY'S X BUTTERCREAM POP GALLENTINE'S PARTY: 2/11 AT 6PM - MORE INFO AT HAPPYSTN.COM
  3. ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY CAKE DECORATING CLASS: 2/15 AT 1PM - HAPPY'S SPORTS LOUNGE, MURFREESBORO, TN 

To learn more or book a class visit
https://www.buttercreampop.com/

