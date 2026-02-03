Learn to decorate cakes with your girlfriends and Buttercream Pop Bakery!

Buttercream Pop Bakery specializes in DIY cake decorating classes around Nashville! Join them this week for a fun Galentine's Day event with your girlfriends!

Check out their events this month:

GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT: 2/5 AT 6PM AT 826 CPT JOE FULGHUM DR SUITE A1, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129

HAPPY'S X BUTTERCREAM POP GALLENTINE'S PARTY: 2/11 AT 6PM - MORE INFO AT HAPPYSTN.COM

ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY CAKE DECORATING CLASS: 2/15 AT 1PM - HAPPY'S SPORTS LOUNGE, MURFREESBORO, TN

To learn more or book a class visit

https://www.buttercreampop.com/