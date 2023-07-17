Learn to Make a Seacuterie Board

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market put together a Seacuterie Board, a seafood version of the Charcuterie board. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market Guide to Building a Seacuterie Board

Based on the sustained popularity of the charcuterie board, “boards” have become a favorite for gatherings of all kinds. From the viral butter board iterations to brunch boards, dessert boards and more, there’s been somewhat of a board bonanza taking place since last fall. As a fresh summer approach to the trend, Chef’s Market has developed a “seacuterie board,” that features fresh seafood for all your summer soirees and poolside parties.

Here are a few tips to guide you as you build your own seacuterie board:

1. Select your seafood, taking into consideration what’s in season and what guests might enjoy. In addition to some fresh seafood selections, consider offering tasty additions such as marinated shrimp (our Asian Chile Shrimp recipe shared below is an excellent choice), smoked salmon or oysters.

2. Choose a serving dish that can hold crushed ice. When you buying your seafood, ask your purveyor for a large bag of ice for your display. Line your tray with ice and sprinkle with rock salt to encourage a slow melt.

3. Cheeses: Think beyond your typical seafood tower display, and add a cheese that pairs well with what you are serving. Burrata is a summer favorite.

4. Fruit: Add a seasonal fruit and berries that offer a complexity to the overall flavor profile, as well as offer a punch of color to the display.

5. Veggies: Soup it up even more with a grilled vegetable, such as asparagus or a fresh vegetable like mini sweet peppers.

6. Garnishes: Select your favorite garnishes, such as stuffed olives, cornichons or pickled peppers.

7. Sauces: Select the sauces that work best with your seafood selection. Below is a recipe for Chef’s Market’s Remoulade Sauce that pairs well with most all seafood. Don’t forget to include a bottle of Tabasco as a topping option for your guests that like to kick it up a notch!

8. Crackers: Don’t forget the crunch. Pair your offerings with some hearty crackers, and of course, saltines should be included if fresh oysters are on the tray.

The possibilities are endless. Make this an adventure and use your imagination. Your guests are going to love it!

Remoulade Sauce

Mix the following ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl:

1 c. mayonnaise

¼ c. of mustard

1 Tbsp. sweet paprika

1 tsp. Cajun Season

2 tsp. of horseradish

Splash of pickle juice

Hot sauce to taste

1 clove of garlic, minced

Asian Chile Shrimp

Yield: 32 to 40 shrimp

2 lbs. (16-20) shrimp, peeled, cooked and deveined with tail on

2 c. teriyaki sauce

1/2 c. brown sugar

2 c. orange juice

1/4 c. honey

1/4 c. sesame oil

1/4 c. dried parsley

1 tsp. granulated garlic

1 Tbsp. black sesame seeds

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

2 tsp. powdered ginger

2 tsp. red pepper flakes

3 Tbsp. sliced toasted almonds