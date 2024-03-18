Learn to make Lemon Posset from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market shared the recipe for Lemon Posset.

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Lemon Posset

Ingredients:

· 6 large lemons (plus extra for juice if needed)

· 3 c. heavy cream

· 1 c. granulated sugar

· Extra lemons for garnish (optional)

· Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Lemons:

1.Hollow Out Lemons:

· Cut the top off each lemon about a quarter of the way down. Carefully hollow out the lemons by using a knife and spoon to remove the pulp and juice, being careful not to pierce through the lemon shell. Save the lemon juice for the posset mixture.

· If the lemons do not stand upright, slice a small portion off the bottom to create a flat base, ensuring not to create a hole at the base.

Make the Lemon Posset:

2. Combine Cream and Sugar:

· In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream and granulated sugar. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is just coming to a simmer.

3. Add Lemon Juice:

· Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the lemon juice gradually, tasting as you go to get the right balance of sweetness and tartness. You'll need about 1⁄2 c. (120ml) of lemon juice, but adjust according to taste.

4. Cool the Mixture:

· Allow the mixture to cool for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. As it cools, it will begin to thicken slightly.

Assemble and Chill:

5. Fill the Lemons:

· Carefully pour the lemon posset mixture into the hollowed-out lemon shells. Fill the shells just below the rim to prevent spillage.

6. Chill to Set:

· Place the filled lemon shells on a tray or in a muffin tin to keep them upright. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, or until the posset is fully set.

Garnish and Serve:

7. Garnish:

• Just before serving, garnish each lemon posset with a small sprig of mint and/or a thin lemon slice on top for a decorative touch.

8. Serve:

• Serve the lemon possets as a refreshing and visually stunning dessert. They're perfect for dinner parties or special occasions.

Tips

• The lemon shells can be prepared a day in advance. Store them in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap to keep them fresh. Ensure the posset mixture is cooled before filling the lemon shells to prevent any potential

melting or softening of the shell.