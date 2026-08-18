Learning how to compost with Compost Nashville!

We learn what can and cannot be used to compost with our friends at Compost Nashville! Micah Punchochar puts Heather to the test!

According to Compost Nashvile:

"We make composting easy and clean by picking up your scraps right from your doorstep, leaving you with a fresh, cleaned bin at every pickup. Then we turn your scraps into compost we return the finished compost to you and provide surplus compost to local farms and gardens across Middle Tennessee). Composting with us is an easy way to do something good for our community and the planet."

To learn more about their services visit

Compost Nashville [compostnashville.org]