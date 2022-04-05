Watch
Learning How to Smoke Brisket

We visit with the pitmasters
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 12:49:54-04

BrisketU Nashville Pitmaster Jon Hearne gave tips on smoking beef brisket and BrisketU co-founder Mike Albrecht gave details on BrisketU BBQ pitmaster classes. BrisketU is everything you need to become a certified backyard pitmaster in one 3-hour class. BBQ Pitmaster classes cost $89 and are held on weekends at various breweries in the Nashville area. BrisketU’s Backyard Pitmaster class is an introductory class designed to teach the average BBQ lover how to work a pit and create the best smoked brisket, the toughest piece of beef to master. For a list of dates, times, and locations for BrisketU, or to register for a class, go to https://brisketu.com/nashville-tn/. Remember to check back routinely, BrisketU will be adding specialty BBQ classes once they are finalized. Private events and virtual private events are also available.

