Learning More About Alopecia

We get expert advice on dealing with the medical issue
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:07:13-04

There's a lot of misinformation out regarding alopecia! Learn the myths and truths about what's permanent and what's temporary hair loss! To contact Kizzy for a consultation or services, call Gems Hair Salon at (334) 549-3708. Gems is located at 280C Industrial Drive Clarksville, Tn 37040. " This Hair Crisis: Discovering the Truth Behind Hair Loss" by Kizzy Broaden is available in Gems Hair Salon and online at www.anewuboutique.shop. 

