Learning More about Herbs

Cindy Winker from the Herb Society of Nashville gave tips on growing herbs and talked about their uses and benefits. The Annual Herb Plant Sale is on Saturday April 15 from 8:30am - 2pm at the Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Building 3. For more information, go to www.herbsocietyofnashville.com.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:43:10-04
