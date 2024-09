Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Matt Hardin Law. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

In today’s Legally Speaking, we learn about a new podcast from Matt Hardin Law called The Pop Culture Courtroom. They will be taking scenes from pop culture and deciding whether the characters would win in a court case, starting with the classic “Caddyshack.”

Learn more at MattHardinLaw.com