Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Legally Speaking with Matt Hardin Law

We learn more about Matt Hardin Law
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 12:36:55-04

In today's Legally Speaking, local personal injury lawyer Matt Hardin talked about how to prepare for a worst-case scenario car accident and what happens after. Visit www.MattHardinLaw.com or call 1-800-777-MATT to speak with the team at Matt Hardin Law. This segment paid for by: Matt Hardin Law.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018