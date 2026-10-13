Leiper's Fork Distillery is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special public event!

Leiper's Fork Distillery is a family-owned, award-winning distillery producing whiskey on a deliberately small scale.

According to the team, the low-volume, low-impact approach allows for uncompromising attention to detail at every stage of production. Each drop of their whiskey is 100% mashed, fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled by our own hands, to our own exacting specifications.

They are celebrating a big milestone this weekend and want you to join the party!

Guests can enjoy an evening at the distillery featuring live music, local food trucks and the exclusive release of Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s 10-year anniversary blended whiskey, “A Decade of Distilling: Grain to Glass.”

The 10-Year Blended Whiskey is crafted from a blend of straight bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey, commemorating a decade of Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s commitment to traditional, grain-to-glass whiskey-making in Middle Tennessee.

Join them Saturday, October 17, from 6–10 p.m

3381 Southall Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064