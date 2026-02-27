Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s House of Spirits is all new on Main St. Franklin!

Welcome to Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s House of Spirits - Tucked in the heart of Downtown Franklin, our intimate and cozy space invites you to slow down and savor the finer things. House of Spirits, which opened in fall of 2025, is Leiper’s Fork Distillery newest production, creating a gathering place where crafted spirits, inspired food, and community meet on Main Street.

Offerings:-Lunch & Dinner – Seasonal menus featuring local ingredients and Southern inspiration-Cocktails & Crafted Spirits – Signature creations and classics reimagined-Not Just Spirits – Rotating selection of Local, Regional & Imported Beers-Private Event Spaces – Perfect for a Party, Rehearsal Dinner or Small & Medium Gatherings-Live Entertainment – Enjoy Live Music, Comedy & More!

Social Media: @ [leipersforkdistillery.com]lfhouseofspirits [instagram.com]

Website: leipersforkdistillery.com [leipersforkdistillery.com]

