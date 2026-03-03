Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Lelan and Heather battle it out to make the perfect sushi roll with Asi Hibachi

Lelan and Heather try and make the perfect sushi roll
Lelan and Heather try and make the perfect sushi roll
Posted

Lelan and Heather are making sushi with Asi Hibachi! Find out who wins and gets a sushi roll named after them!

Asi Hibachi & Sushi

Signature Sushi Rice & Maki Roll Guide
Fresh. Flavorful. Made the Asi way.

Perfect Sushi Rice
Ingredients

    •    2 cups short-grain sushi rice

    •    2 cups water

    •    3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

    •    2 tbsp mirin

    •    ½ tsp salt

Method

1. Rinse

Rinse rice under cold water until the water runs mostly clear. This removes excess starch for the perfect texture.

2. Cook

Combine rice and water.

    •    Rice Cooker: Cook as usual.

    •    Stovetop: Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low, cook 15 minutes.

Let sit covered for 10 minutes.

3. Season

Mix rice wine vinegar, mirin, and salt.

Gently fold into hot rice using a slicing motion — never mash.

4. Cool

Fan the rice while folding to create that glossy sushi finish.

Let cool to room temperature before rolling.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes