Lelan and Heather battle it out to make the perfect sushi roll with Asi Hibachi

Asi Hibachi & Sushi
Signature Sushi Rice & Maki Roll Guide
Fresh. Flavorful. Made the Asi way.
Perfect Sushi Rice
Ingredients
• 2 cups short-grain sushi rice
• 2 cups water
• 3 tbsp rice wine vinegar
• 2 tbsp mirin
• ½ tsp salt
Method
1. Rinse
Rinse rice under cold water until the water runs mostly clear. This removes excess starch for the perfect texture.
2. Cook
Combine rice and water.
• Rice Cooker: Cook as usual.
• Stovetop: Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low, cook 15 minutes.
Let sit covered for 10 minutes.
3. Season
Mix rice wine vinegar, mirin, and salt.
Gently fold into hot rice using a slicing motion — never mash.
4. Cool
Fan the rice while folding to create that glossy sushi finish.
Let cool to room temperature before rolling.