Lelan and Heather battle it out to make the perfect sushi roll with Asi Hibachi

Asi Hibachi & Sushi

Signature Sushi Rice & Maki Roll Guide

Fresh. Flavorful. Made the Asi way.

Perfect Sushi Rice

Ingredients

• 2 cups short-grain sushi rice

• 2 cups water

• 3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 2 tbsp mirin

• ½ tsp salt

Method

1. Rinse

Rinse rice under cold water until the water runs mostly clear. This removes excess starch for the perfect texture.

2. Cook

Combine rice and water.

• Rice Cooker: Cook as usual.

• Stovetop: Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low, cook 15 minutes.

Let sit covered for 10 minutes.

3. Season

Mix rice wine vinegar, mirin, and salt.

Gently fold into hot rice using a slicing motion — never mash.

4. Cool

Fan the rice while folding to create that glossy sushi finish.

Let cool to room temperature before rolling.