Lelan and Heather play "SIXEM Sour Patch Kids" created by local Nashville couple!

During the pandemic, Whitney and Alex Kimerling made the decision to follow their passion for tabletop gaming by leaving their high-profile jobs to create their company, Hootenanny Games.

The two aspired to be known as more than a board game publishing company – they wanted their games to reflect Southern charm and the Nashville lifestyle, while helping family and friends create forever remembered moments of laughter and fun.

Currently, they have four hit tabletop games in their line up with the 5th, SIXEM Sour Patch Kids! Starting on Monday, the game will be available for purchase on Amazon and at local toy stores!

To find a store near you visit https://playhootenanny.com/