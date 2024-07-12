Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Lelan and Heather play "SIXEM Sour Patch Kids" created by local Nashville couple!

Lelan and Heather play "SixEM Sour Patch Kids" board game created by Nashville husband and wife duo.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 12, 2024

During the pandemic, Whitney and Alex Kimerling made the decision to follow their passion for tabletop gaming by leaving their high-profile jobs to create their company, Hootenanny Games.

The two aspired to be known as more than a board game publishing company – they wanted their games to reflect Southern charm and the Nashville lifestyle, while helping family and friends create forever remembered moments of laughter and fun.

Currently, they have four hit tabletop games in their line up with the 5th, SIXEM Sour Patch Kids! Starting on Monday, the game will be available for purchase on Amazon and at local toy stores!

To find a store near you visit https://playhootenanny.com/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018