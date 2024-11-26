Lelan, Heather, Cole, and Brittany share their favorite holiday family recipes!

This year for our annual holiday cooking show we are taking you inside our kitchens to share our favorite family recipes! Lelan and his wife Yolanda are making his sour cream drop biscuits. Heather is making her husband’s family pecan pie with some help from her daughter Hutton! Brittany and her sister are making holiday leftover sliders. Cole and his wife Liz will teach you how to make cheesy potatoes!

We hope you enjoy seeing what our families do for the holidays!

LELAN---

Sour Cream Drop Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 Cups of Self Rising Flour

1 ½ Sticks of Butter(1 stick equals 1/2 cup)

1 Cup of Sour Cream

Optional: Shredded Cheese

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Mix ingredients together

Pre-spray muffin tin then drop in mix, You can use the paper liners if desired

Cook for 30 minutes or until top start to brown or you can slide a butter knife in and out cleanly

Brush butter on top after they come out of the over

Great reheated the next day!

BRITTANY---

Holiday leftover sliders

Ingredients:

Hawaiian rolls

Stuffing

Turkey

Cranberry Sauce

Dijon Mustard

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Stack all of your desired leftovers onto a cut in half Hawaiian roll

Optional: drizzle some dijon mustard

Place in oven for 10 minutes

Enjoy!

HEATHER---

1 cup Karo Light or Dark Corn Syrup

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 ½ cups (6 ounces) pecans

1 (9 inch) unbaked deep dish pie crust

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Mix corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla together in a large bowl using a spoon; stir in pecans. Pour into pie crust.

Bake in the preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes. The pie is done when the center reaches 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Tap the center surface of the pie lightly; it should spring back when done. If the pie crust is getting too brown, cover the edges with foil.

Cool for 2 hours before serving.