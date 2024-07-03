Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Lelan, Heather, & Cole face off in a 4th of July trivia game!

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 03, 2024

We are testing out the teams American History knowledge today in a fun 4th of July trivia game! We brought in Levi and Jennifer to quiz Lelan, Heather & Cole on all things USA!

