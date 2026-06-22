Lelan talks to the Nashville vocal harmony trio Highway Home!

Highway Home is a harmony-centric country vocal trio based in Nashville, made up of Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, and Stanton Langley. These three singer-songwriters come together to form a group that pays homage to the sound of late ‘90s and early 2000s country, blending heartfelt songwriting and tight vocal arrangements that effortlessly melt together. Since forming in late 2023, the band have quickly been able to develop undeniable chemistry, delivering songs that balance nostalgic and new.

After building a strong online presence independently (600K+ likes on TikTok), they are now working on new music and celebrating their major-label debut with the release of "No More Drinkin' Songs."

"No More Drinkin' Songs" : https://vimeo.com/1195786159/ade8fa76f5 [vimeo.com]