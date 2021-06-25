Lemon Buttermilk Pie from The Front Porch in Dickson

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch in Dickson made a Lemon Buttermilk Pie. (see recipe below) The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit www.thefrontporchdickson.com, call (615) 441-0006 and follow Front Porch on Facebook.

Lemon Buttermilk Pie

· 1 cup sugar

· 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 2 cups buttermilk

· 4 large eggs

· 1/4 cup butter, melted

· 1/3 cup lemon juice

· 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extra

· 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

· Line a 9-in. pie plate with pastry. Trim, seal and flute edges; set aside. In a large bowl, combine the sugar, flour and salt.

· In a large bowl, beat the buttermilk, eggs, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla. Add to sugar mixture; mix well. Pour into crust. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

· Bake at 400° for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 325°; bake 40-45 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Store in the refrigerator