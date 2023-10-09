Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Lemon Chicken Orecchiette Soup. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit, www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Lemon Chicken Orecchiette Soup

Yield: 2 gallons

Ingredients

1 whole stalk of celery, diced

8 qts. chicken stock

3 carrots, peeled and diced

2 onions, diced

2 cloves minced garlic

12 oz Orecchiette, cooked per box instructions

3 fennel, diced

5 plum tomatoes, diced

3 lemons, juiced

4 cans cannellini beans, drained

3 bags frozen spinach

4 Tbsp. basil, chopped

2 Tbsp. dill, chopped

Salt and Pepper (to taste)

Directions

1. Sauté celery, carrots, onions and garlic.

2. Add tomatoes, orecchiette, and stock; bring to a boil for 10 minutes.

4. Add beans, spinach and herbs; cook for 5 minutes.

6. Add lemon juice and adjust salt and pepper as needed.