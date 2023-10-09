Watch Now
Lemon Chicken Orecchiette Soup

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market shared the recipe.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 13:20:05-04

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Lemon Chicken Orecchiette Soup. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit, www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Lemon Chicken Orecchiette Soup
Yield: 2 gallons

Ingredients
1 whole stalk of celery, diced
8 qts. chicken stock
3 carrots, peeled and diced
2 onions, diced
2 cloves minced garlic
12 oz Orecchiette, cooked per box instructions
3 fennel, diced
5 plum tomatoes, diced
3 lemons, juiced
4 cans cannellini beans, drained
3 bags frozen spinach
4 Tbsp. basil, chopped
2 Tbsp. dill, chopped
Salt and Pepper (to taste)

 

Directions

1. Sauté celery, carrots, onions and garlic.

2. Add tomatoes, orecchiette, and stock; bring to a boil for 10 minutes.
4. Add beans, spinach and herbs; cook for 5 minutes.
6. Add lemon juice and adjust salt and pepper as needed.

