Erika Schlick shares with us the recipe for an easy one skillet dish.
Lemon Dill Chicken Rice One Skillet Dish
Ingredients
4 tablespoons of butter or coconut oil or ghee, divided
4 chicken thighs, skin on (code trailtohealth for 10% off)
1 shallot
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup of Basmati rice
2 cups chicken bone broth (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for $10 off)
3 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup frozen peas
Fresh Parsley for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400F.
2. In a cast iron skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the fat and brown the chicken on each side for about 4 minutes.
3. Once browned remove from skillet and set on a plate.
4. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of fat and saute the shallot and garlic.
5. Add the chicken broth, lemon and herbs and bring to a simmer
6. Next add the rice and stir to combine followed by the peas.
7. Top with chicken and transfer skillet to oven.
8. Bake for 30-40 min or until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165.
9. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve