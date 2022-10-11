Erika Schlick shares with us the recipe for an easy one skillet dish.

You can find more of her recipes at TheTrailtoHealth.com

Lemon Dill Chicken Rice One Skillet Dish

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of butter or coconut oil or ghee, divided

4 chicken thighs, skin on (code trailtohealth for 10% off)

1 shallot

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup of Basmati rice

2 cups chicken bone broth (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for $10 off)

3 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen peas

Fresh Parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400F.

2. In a cast iron skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the fat and brown the chicken on each side for about 4 minutes.

3. Once browned remove from skillet and set on a plate.

4. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of fat and saute the shallot and garlic.

5. Add the chicken broth, lemon and herbs and bring to a simmer

6. Next add the rice and stir to combine followed by the peas.

7. Top with chicken and transfer skillet to oven.

8. Bake for 30-40 min or until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165.

9. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve

