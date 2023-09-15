Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Lemon Ice Box Squares. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Lemon Ice Box Squares serves 12

1 (19.1 oz) pkg cream-filled vanilla sandwich cookies, crushed (about 4 cups)

½ cup butter, melted

2 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

2 tsp lemon zest (or more for an intense lemony flavor)

4 Tbsp lemon juice

1 ½ cups powdered sugar, divided

3 cups heavy whipping cream

3 cups whole milk

2 (3.4 oz)pkg lemon instant pudding mix and pie filling

Lemon slices for garnish

1. Coat a 13 x 9” dish with cooking spray, and line the dish with parchment paper.

2. Stir the cookie crumbs and melted butter until combined. Press firmly into bottom of prepared dish in an even layer. Freeze until firm, about 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese, lemon zest & juice and 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high until fluffy, about 3 minutes.

4. Place heavy whipping cream and remaining ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl; beat with mixer on high until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold 1 cup of the whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Spread over crust; freeze until set, about 10 minutes.

5. Whisk milk and pudding mix in a large bowl until smooth and thickened,2 to 4 minutes. Spread pudding over cream cheese mixture in crust. Chill until pudding sets slightly, about 15 minutes.

6. Gently spread remaining whipped cream over pudding layer. Chill, covered, until firm, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Garnish with lemon slices. Store in refrigerator up to 4 days.

Tips:

1. For a more interesting flavor, exchange ¼ cup of milk with ¼ cup of Jack Daniel Whiskey before you whisk it into the pudding mix.

2. Use a food processor to blitz the sandwich cookies into crumbs; then add melted butter into the processor with cookie crumbs for crust before pressing into prepared pan.