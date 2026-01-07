Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Let Your Creativity Shine at Creative Corner

Let Your Creativity Shine at Creative Corner
Posted

Step into a world of whimsy and crafting at Creative Corner!
Whether you're a seasoned crafter or new to the hobby, they have everything you need from custom made craft pieces, stickers, junk journals and more!
Brittany stopped by to check out their extensive collection and learn more about how it all came to be! You can also sign up for their crafting events happening throughout the year!

"I'm not big into crafting, but this store may have just changed my mind! It's such a beautiful space, and I encourage everyone to stop in!" - Brittany Foxx

For more information, visit coracreacrafts.com
You can also follow her over on Instagram @coracreacrafts or @creativecorner_nashville

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes