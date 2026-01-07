Let Your Creativity Shine at Creative Corner

Step into a world of whimsy and crafting at Creative Corner!

Whether you're a seasoned crafter or new to the hobby, they have everything you need from custom made craft pieces, stickers, junk journals and more!

Brittany stopped by to check out their extensive collection and learn more about how it all came to be! You can also sign up for their crafting events happening throughout the year!

"I'm not big into crafting, but this store may have just changed my mind! It's such a beautiful space, and I encourage everyone to stop in!" - Brittany Foxx

For more information, visit coracreacrafts.com

You can also follow her over on Instagram @coracreacrafts or @creativecorner_nashville