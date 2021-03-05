Let's Go Shopping!

Tom Miller talked about the retail shopping options at the new Fifth + Broadway complex and we stopped by the new Ariat and Nash Collection stores. For more information on Fifth + Broadway and the retail stores now open, visit www.fifthandb.com
. You can follow along on socials at https://www.instagram.com/fifthandb/ on Instagram, https://twitter.com/FifthandB on Twitter and on Facebook.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:06:28-04
Tom Miller talked about the retail shopping options at the new Fifth + Broadway complex and we stopped by the new Ariat and Nash Collection stores. For more information on Fifth + Broadway and the retail stores now open, visit www.fifthandb.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.