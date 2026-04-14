Life is a Pitch! Learn how to make the perfect pitch with Forbes Riley.

Dr. Forbes Riley is a global expert in communication, sales, and performance.

Known as the “Queen of Pitch,” she has generated $2.5 billion in sales, reached 80+ countries on live TV, and delivered two TEDx talks.A bestselling author, TV host, and award-winning coach, she helps people craft clear messages, build bold confidence, and close deals — one pitch at a time.

She gives us the secrets to the perfect pitch in her new book Pitch Secrets A to Z!

to get your copy visit

https://pitchsecretsbook.com/get-your-book02