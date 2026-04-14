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Life is a Pitch! Learn how to make the perfect pitch with Forbes Riley.

We learn how to make the perfect pitch with Forbes Riley
We learn how to make the perfect pitch with Forbes Riley
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Dr. Forbes Riley is a global expert in communication, sales, and performance.
Known as the “Queen of Pitch,” she has generated $2.5 billion in sales, reached 80+ countries on live TV, and delivered two TEDx talks.A bestselling author, TV host, and award-winning coach, she helps people craft clear messages, build bold confidence, and close deals — one pitch at a time.

She gives us the secrets to the perfect pitch in her new book Pitch Secrets A to Z!
to get your copy visit
https://pitchsecretsbook.com/get-your-book02

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