Life of Legendary Athlete Jim Thorpe

Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 25, 2022
Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and bestselling author David Maraniss talked about his new biography about the life of legendary athlete Jim Thorpe. David Maraniss will discuss his newest biography Path Lit By Lighting: The Life of Jim Thorpe on Thursday, August 25 at 6:30pm at Parnassus Books. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register for the event or for more information, go to: https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/store-david-maraniss-author-path-lit-lightning-conversation-andrew-maraniss.

