Life On The Road With Stoney B and Angie

I have always believed in dreaming BIG, and this year, let's just say my dreams know no bounds! I have started an online campaign to be the lucky reporter who could one day have the opportunity to interview the K-POP group sensation, BTS! Is it a crazy dream? Yes! However, life has a way of surprising you when you least expect it.

I remember one morning scrolling through my Instagram before braving the traffic to work and I stumbled upon a page for an adorable pup named Stoney Blue!

Now, "Who is Stoney Blue?" you might wonder. He is the North American Tour Dog for BTS. But that's not all! His "Ma", Angie, is the Western Tour Manager for BTS, and they just so happen to call Nashville "HOME"!

I drove the speed limit to work that same morning and drafted an email that went a little something like this:

Good morning and "WOOF WOOF" to Stoney Blue!

My name is Brittany Foxx, and I am a TV Producer over at news Channel 5 in Nashville for our lifestyle show called, "Talk of the Town"!

We are the longest running locally produced lifestyle show in the country for over 40 years, and we've got some super exciting things coming up this year!

I'm reaching out to see if you might be interested in doing a segment with our show to talk about your unique job of being a Global Tour Dog!

I'm a HUGE (but completely normal and tame) fan of BTS, and when I found out you were the pup helping them get through their tiring hours and schedule, I was so excited and thankful! We love our boys!

I know your schedule is probably crazy at the moment, but maybe once the tour is over, or if you have time for a Zoom in the midst of the chaos, we would love to highlight what you do!

The interview would be about 4-5 minutes and we could do any time of day that works best for you! We're also able to do in-studio or on-location if you're available!

If this is something that might be of interest to you, please feel free to email me back! I'm also happy to hop on a call to answer any and all questions!

Thank you so much (WOOF WOOF WOOF!)

And wouldn't you know - after less than 30 minutes, I had an interview scheduled with Stoney and Angie!

Fast forward to our meet-up: It was one of the best days at work I have ever had! We talked, we did a very mini hike and spent Stoney's Day Off doing just some of the things he loves to do.

Check out our extended interview and be sure to follow Stoney B. over on Instagram @stoneybluethedood and Angie Warner @kidang711!