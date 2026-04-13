Life Options Network in Mt. Juliet offers free store for moms in need

Life Options Network in Mt. Juliet provides free resources and help to moms and moms-to-be in need.

According to the organization, "At Life Options Network, we provide resource information necessary for mothers and struggling families to receive the help they need. We know information is power and knowing where to go for resources like food, clothing, childcare and shelter is essential to so many people who might otherwise continue to struggle. Our goal is to share the love of Christ as we advocate for vulnerable mothers and their children in all stages.

We want every woman to know she is powerful in the event of an unexpected pregnancy or difficult parenting circumstance. Here in the U.S., there is a culture of shame around asking for help. Whether you are married with three kids and struggle to pay the bills or are a single parent who doesn’t know where your family’s next meal will come from, we want to be a resource you can count on."

Donations are accepted at their Mt. Juliet location every Wednesday from 9-2 p.m.

Located at Mt. Juliet, TN

15297 Lebanon Rd

Old Hickory, TN 37138

615-541-9809

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