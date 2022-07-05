Light, Space and Surface at the Frist Art Museum

Katie Delmaz from Frist Art Museum took us through their new exhibition, Light, Space and Surface. The Lights Space and Surface exhibition will be at the Frist Art Museum through September 4. Frist Art Museum is located at 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit https://fristartmuseum.org/.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 12:53:12-04
