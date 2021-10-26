Watch
Lighting Trends in Home Decor

We find out about the newest trends in lighting for your home.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:59:21-04

Meghan McDonald from Graham’s Living talked about trends in lighting as seen in the new I Am Home house. I Am Home is a raffle for a brand new, unfurnished home located at 3000 Whitstable Court, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179, with estimated value of $634,000. The Raffle ends on Saturday, November 27 at 12pm CST. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. Proceeds support two local nonprofits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and I Am Second.

