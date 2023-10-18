Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Desmond Child talked about the release of his new memoir. Desmond Child is the ultimate hitmaker, contributing to some of the biggest smash global hits that helped ignite the success of music icons KISS, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, and countless others. In "Livin' On A Prayer", Child reveals how he climbed his way to the top and beyond amid extraordinary circumstances and shares his very personal and unbelievable journey that shaped him into an artist of international renown. Livin’ On a Prayer: Big Songs Big Life by Desmond Child with David Ritz is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to https://desmondchild.com/. Follow @DesmondChild on Twitter and @desmond.child on Instagram.

