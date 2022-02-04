Former The Amazing Race contestant Mallory Ervin talked about her struggle with perfectionism and what she learned while overcoming the unhealthy and damaging patterns in her life. Mallory Ervin’s new book Living Fully: Dare to Step Into Your Most Vibrant Life will be released on Tuesday, February 8. Prior to the book's release, Mallory will be hosting a book signing event on Sunday, February 6 from 2pm-4pm at Books-A-Million, 6718 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. Tickets are required. Here’s a link: https://malloryervin.eventbrite.com.