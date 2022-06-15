Living The Kindred Life

Watch
Sustainable farmer Christine Bailey talked about the meaningful life she’s now living after her family moved to a farm in Santa Fe, Tennessee. Christine's book, The Kindred Life, is available wherever you buy books. For more information about the Bailey's farm and Farm Store in Santa Fe, TN, visit https://www.thekindredfarm.com.

