Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Liz's Kitchen with Ms. Cheap

Ms Cheap shares how to get a lunch under $10
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 13:05:00-05

Ms. Cheap took us to Liz’s Kitchen where you can get a delicious, affordable meal for under $10. Liz's Kitchen is a popular meat-n-three located at 107 Memorial Dr. Goodlettsville, TN 37072. Liz's Kitchen serves breakfast and lunch only. Call (615) 851-4449 to check wait time or for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018