Liz's Kitchen with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to Liz’s Kitchen where you can get a delicious, affordable meal for under $10. Liz's Kitchen is a popular meat-n-three located at 107 Memorial Dr. Goodlettsville, TN 37072. Liz's Kitchen serves breakfast and lunch only. Call (615) 851-4449 to check wait time or for more information.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 13:05:00-05
Ms. Cheap took us to Liz’s Kitchen where you can get a delicious, affordable meal for under $10. Liz's Kitchen is a popular meat-n-three located at 107 Memorial Dr. Goodlettsville, TN 37072. Liz's Kitchen serves breakfast and lunch only. Call (615) 851-4449 to check wait time or for more information.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.