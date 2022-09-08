Watch Now
Loaded Cauliflower Salad

We get the delicious recipe from Jamie Protich
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:10:08-04

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made Loaded Cauliflower Salad. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/, call (615) 441-0006 and follow Front Porch on Facebook.

LOADED CAULIFLOWER SALAD

INGREDIENTS

One head of cauliflower cut into small florets

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayo

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

8 slices cooked crumbled bacon

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions or chives

DIRECTIONS

1. Place cauliflower in a large microwave safe bowl covered with two tablespoons of water and plastic wrap.

2. Microwave on high for 4 minutes then let sit for two minutes.

3. Drain water from bowl.

4. Let cool for 20 minutes.

5. Mix sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, and spices in a small bowl.

6. Pour over cooled cauliflower.

7. Stir in bacon and cheddar cheese.

8. Place in fridge to chill for at least two hours before serving.

