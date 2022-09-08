Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made Loaded Cauliflower Salad. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/, call (615) 441-0006 and follow Front Porch on Facebook.
LOADED CAULIFLOWER SALAD
INGREDIENTS
One head of cauliflower cut into small florets
1/3 cup sour cream
1/4 cup mayo
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
8 slices cooked crumbled bacon
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup chopped green onions or chives
DIRECTIONS
1. Place cauliflower in a large microwave safe bowl covered with two tablespoons of water and plastic wrap.
2. Microwave on high for 4 minutes then let sit for two minutes.
3. Drain water from bowl.
4. Let cool for 20 minutes.
5. Mix sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, and spices in a small bowl.
6. Pour over cooled cauliflower.
7. Stir in bacon and cheddar cheese.
8. Place in fridge to chill for at least two hours before serving.