Loaded Hashbrown Muffins and a Cranberry Blizzard Cocktails

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Loaded Hashbrown Muffins. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Loaded Hashbrown Muffins Makes 12

6 large eggs

¼ cup sour cream

1 tsp garlic salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 (20 oz) pkg shredded refrigerated hashbrowns

2 Tbsp butter, melted

4 green onions, finely chopped

6 slices bacon, cooked & finely crumbled

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 ½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Garnishes: more shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, sprinkle of green onions, crumbled bacon.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and generously butter a regular 12 cup muffin tin. Set aside.

In a medium size mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sour cream, garlic salt, pepper, and paprika.

Add the hashbrowns, melted butter, green onion, crumbled bacon, grated Parmesan cheese, and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Mix well.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cups mounding the tops. Sprinkle extra cheddar on each.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden. Rest for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edges to loosen.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of bacon crumbles and green onion.

Tip: refrigerate leftovers and microwave to heat.

Cranberry Blizzard Serves One

2 ¼ oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 ½ oz unsweetened cranberry juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Stir together all ingredients. Service over ice. Garnish with a thin slice of lime.

You can use regular cranberry juice if the unsweetened is unavailable. In that case only use ½ oz simple syrup.

Simple syrup is one part sugar to one part water heated in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Cool before using. Keeps in the refrigerator for weeks.

