Lobster Gnocchi From 1 Kitchen

1 Kitchen is a restaurant serving up fresh, local, and sustainably sourced farm-to-table cuisine. Today Chris Crary made Lobster Gnocchi just in time for their Valentine's Day menu. You can visit 1 Kitchen at 710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville or log on to the website https://www.1hotels.com/nashville/taste/1-kitchen

On February 14, 1 Kitchen, the flagship farm-to-table restaurant within 1 Hotel Nashville, will host a mindful three-course pre fixe dinner.

The menu features highlights such as Henosis Lions Mane "Crab Cake," Roasted Beet Farrotto and Lobster Gnocchi.

The dinner costs $75 per person with the option to upgrade the evening with a high-end wine pairing option.

Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here [sevenrooms.com]. Seatings begin at 5PM

Lobster Gnocchi

Gnocchi:

• Salt

• 1 cup ricotta cheese, preferably whole milk

• 2eggs, lightly beaten

• 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

• Freshly ground black pepper

• ¾ to 1 cup flour

• 3 tbs. unsalted butter

Preparation:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt it. Combine the ricotta, eggs and Parmesan in a large bowl, along with some salt and pepper. Add about ½ cup flour and stir; add more flour to the mixture until a tacky consistency. Scoop up a spoonful of dough and boil it. if it does not hold its shape, stir in a bit more flour.

Drop the ricotta mixture by the rounded tablespoon into the boiling water, being careful to not overload the pot.

When the gnocchi rises to the surface, remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to a heated skillet with butter. When all the gnocchi are done, toss, taste and adjust the seasoning, and serve immediately.

Saffron Emulsion:

• 150 ml white wine

• ½ shallot Julienned

• 1 clove garlic, smashed

• Saffron 8-10 pistils

• Cold butter in cubes (75 g)

• Salt

Preparation:

Heat the white wine with the saffron, garlic & shallots in a small saucepan.

Assemble the sauce with the cold butter cut into small cubes gradually. Whisk to incorporate.

Check for a nape consistency. Salt to taste.

Butter Poached Lobster:

● 2 lbs. Lobster Meat

● 1 lb. Unsalted Butter

● 1 cup Water

● Salt & Cayenne to taste

Preparation:

Bring water to a boil, remove from heat, then whisk in butter, salt & cayenne. Next add the Lobster meat and slowly cook in the butter until cooked through around 5 mins. You may have to return the butter to the heat if it gets too cold.

Roasted Salsify

● 4 pieces of Salsify, peeled and chopped

● 2 tbs. Butter

● 1 cup Water

● Pinch of Thyme, Salt, and Pepper

Preparation:

In a small sauce pot, slowly melt the butter. Once butter is melted add in the chopped salsify and saute for a few minutes. Next add the water, thyme, salt, pepper, and cover. Let simmer for around 15 minutes or until the salsify is soft.

