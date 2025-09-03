Local 9-year-old starts business to help keep autistic kids safe!

Syriah Jones, the newly crowned 2025 USA National Miss Princess, work goes beyond her crown with the start of her business Slime S.A.C.S.

According to her website, "I make handmade slime and and puzzle piece jewelry such as necklaces, earrings, and bracelets representing my support for the autism community. My little brother RyKai has autism and wandered off one day which scared me and my family so I wanted to start a program to help keep him and other children with autism who wander safe."

To learn more or purchase from Slime S.A.C.S. visit https://www.slimesacs.com/

