Heather and Cole are on the red carpet celebrating local musicians and songwriters who are nominated for the 67th annual Grammy awards! They talk to artists about what it’s like to be recognized and new projects for 2025! You can catch the Grammy Awards on NewsChannel 5 on February 2nd at 7 p.m.
Local artists honored at the Nashville chapter nominees for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Posted
Heather and Cole are on the red carpet celebrating local musicians and songwriters who are nominated for the 67th annual Grammy awards! They talk to artists about what it’s like to be recognized and new projects for 2025! You can catch the Grammy Awards on NewsChannel 5 on February 2nd at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.