Local author Allie Davis talks about her latest children's book

Cowboy Jim loves life on the family ranch and especially loves helping with the animals. Every day, the big-hearted ten-year-old eagerly saddles up his horse and practices his roping skills, determined to get better with every toss. But one spring afternoon, Jim discovers that his favorite calf has strayed from the herd.

With his trusty dog by his side and his caring sister ready to help, Jim bravely leads the search across the ranch. Yet after struggling with his rope all day, he can’t help but wonder . . . Will he be able to save her when she needs him most?

Written by the granddaughter of real-life cowboy Jim Alexander, these true stories capture her grandfather’s adventures while encouraging youth to develop a love for the outdoors. Cowboy Jim is a beautifully illustrated children’s picture book for ages nine and under. If you or your child like exploring nature, perseverance, and family bonds, you’ll love Allie Davis’s heart-warming tale, perfect for storytimes and gift giving.

Great for kids who love horses, animals, and animal rescue adventures.

If you love:

the story and setting of Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle,

the values taught in The Little Engine that Could by Watty Piper, and

the playful-nature of Curious George by H.A. Rey

Then you’ll love this book.

https://us.amazon.com/Cowboy-Jim-Heartwarming-Picture-Perseverance/dp/B0H1GZWRYL

