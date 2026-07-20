Local author Corey King tells us about his new fantasy novel "Marek of the Mists"

Private detective turned author, Corey King tells us his journey of writing his debut fantasy series and gaining readers from across the country!

About Book 1 Marek of the Mists: The Sword of the Moon Maiden

"In the storm-shrouded land of Storm’s End, an orphaned boy raised among wandering warriors is about to become something far more dangerous than a legend.

Marek of the Mists has spent his life fighting for survival—trained in steel, shadow, and spectacle by the Wolfe Gypsies. But when whispers of an ancient evil begin to surface, he is pulled into a war far greater than anything he’s ever known.

A shattered blade.

A betrayed queen.

A demon awakening in the dark.

As forces gather on the Isle of Bone, Marek must uncover the truth of his origins and embrace a destiny tied to moonlight, blood, and something far older than kings.

Bound by loyalty.

Torn by love.

Hunted by powers beyond his understanding.

The fate of kingdoms will not be decided by armies…

—but by one man willing to stand against the void.

Perfect for fans of epic fantasy, dragon-bound heroes, and high-stakes battles between light and darkness."

Order

https://www.amazon.com/Marek-Mists-Sword-Moon-Maiden-ebook/dp/B0FTYDY3K7?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1