Local author Hadley Ott talks about new book Drug-Free Chron's

Hadley Ott knows from personal experience how debilitating living with Crohn's disease can be. At twelve, he became one of the thirty thousand Americans diagnosed every year with the condition. His doctors insisted that he would be a lifelong patient. Drug-Free Crohn's not only illustrates how he proved them wrong; it provides hope for you to do the same.

Discover the links between a highly refined diet, manmade environmental factors, and chronic autoimmune diseases like Crohn's. Then explore the many avenues of healing, including nutrition, exercise, environment, mental and spiritual well-being, and lifestyle. Conventional wisdom claims you'll never be well. Drug-Free Crohn's knows you can be.

Buy the book here

https://www.amazon.com/Drug-Free-Crohns-Overcoming-Doctors-Hospitals/dp/1544550537

