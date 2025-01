Kendra Broome has published 22 diverse children's books that promote representation and help to empower kids! She tells us the meaningful story behind her first book, Grandma's Journey to the Everlasting Meadow and how it can help kids with grief.

https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&rh=p_27%3AKendra%2BBroome&s=relevancerank&text=Kendra+Broome&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1