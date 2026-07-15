Local author shares his new biography of legendary UT head football coach, Robert Neyland

Lelan sit down with local author, Timothy D. Johnson, Ph.D., about his new new biography of legendary UT head football coach, Robert Neyland.

About the book:

Robert Neyland: The West Point Engineer Who Built Tennessee Football

Robert Neyland: The West Point Engineer Who Built Tennessee Football was published by Bloomsbury Publishing in 2026, the 100th anniversary of Neyland's first year as head coach. It is the first biography in decades of the iconic UT coach who built one of the most dominant football programs of the 20th century. In it, author and historian Timothy Johnson goes beyond the gridiron to capture General Neyland's time as a West Point cadet and his experience in both world wars. Johnson's rich narrative provides deep insight and first-hand accounts of Neyland's incredible dual career as he balanced two professions and excelled at both. This captivating story will fascinate not only football fans but sports and military historians as well.

Learn more and order here:

https://www.timdjohnson.com/