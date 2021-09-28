Watch
Local Carver on Outrageous Pumpkins

We learn more about Liza Slaughter and her work
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:04:54-04

America's most skilled pumpkin carvers are competing for $25,000 on the Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins series - and one of them is from Hendersonville! Meet this talented artist - and learn her tricks for carving your own pumpkins!Outrageous Pumpkins premieres Sunday, October 3rd at 9PM on Food Network and discovery+

